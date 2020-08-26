Ann Lockhart. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Two more Destination Queenstown staff have been made redundant.

In a statement yesterday, DQ interim chief executive Ann Lockhart said it was "with much regret" its board had disestablished the international markets manager roles for Asia and Western, held respectively by Ella Zhang and Kate Baxter.

It follows last month’s announcement by the regional tourism organisation, which has received $1million from the Government’s tourism sector recovery plan, that former Queenstown Winter Festival director Harald Ulriksen would be made redundant.

Ms Lockhart said the restructuring was in "no way" a reflection of the capability of Ms Zhang and Ms Baxter, "both of whom have proven their skills and have been highly regarded and valued team members".

Ms Zhang, who has been with DQ for the past six years and played a key role in establishing a sister city relationship with Hangzhou, said she had "mixed feelings" about the decision.

"Personally, I had a blast.

"I loved the job, but [after] six years it’s probably time for me to look at some other areas, but it is a shame."

Ms Lockhart said DQ recognised the important role the international travel trade played in bringing visitors to the district, but with so much uncertainty about when it would resume, it was prudent "to consider the level of resources in this area" in the meantime.

Ms Zhang said the borders would reopen eventually, and it was vital Queenstown was well-placed to capitalise on the lucrative Asian market, and China in particular.

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz