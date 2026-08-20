The Andrew Haulage Balclutha Shovellers travelled to Invercargill and beat Waihopai 3-1 on Saturday.

They were treated to a classic Southland day of four seasons with sun, wind, hail and rain variously manifesting throughout the match.

The pitch was bumpy but relatively dry given the weather conditions leading up to the match.

Both teams struggled with touches at time due to bobbles in the pitch, but still managed some nice football.

It was the Shovellers who were the more inspired to start with, scoring two in the first half.

A classic header for Gordon Edwards off a precise Cory Budge corner, was followed by a lovely curling left foot shot into the top corner from Blake Mosley.

Waihopai did not give up, and stormed back into the game with a goal after a defensive lapse.

Not to be deterred, Clutha battled on against a determined Waihopai, and the Shovellers came up with the goods.

Mosley put away a penalty after a handball in the box, to bring up the final score of 3-1.

Play of the day went to Cory Budge who subbed off just in time for a hail shower, then came back on once it was all over.

As always the showboating strikers got all the glory while the defenders did all the hard work.

Mosley was awarded player-of-the-day for his goals as well as covering many miles in making runs and creating chances.

Dory-of-the-day went to the other striker Matt Simmonds who got caught up in the goal net before the game and was seen floundering around on the ground.

Prizegiving will be on Friday, September 11, at the Balclutha Town and Country Club.

Media and fans welcome — please contact the club for bookings.