Bronwyn, Jade and Bryn Maguire relax in Christchurch recently, following brain surgery for 23-month-old Bryn to remove cancer. PHOTO: MAGUIRE FAMILY/SUPPLIED

Mates will be helping mates this Waitangi weekend, at a bowls fundraiser to support a young cancer patient.

Kaka Point Bowling Club holds its social Waitangi Day Roll Up tournament each summer, but this year the club has chosen to repurpose the event as a fundraiser for local boy Bryn Maguire, who is nearly 2, and his family.

Bryn was diagnosed at Starship Hospital with a severe brain tumour recently, and had to have two major surgeries this year.

He and parents Jade and Bronwyn have since been transferred to Christchurch Hospital.

Bowling club captain Noddy McKeever, a close friend of the family, said the Kaka Point and wider South Otago community had been "awesome" in stepping up to support the fundraiser.

Bowling for Bryn organisers Noddy McKeever (left) and Simon Cleverley prepare for a fundraising bowls tournament taking place at the Kaka Point Bowling Club on Waitangi Day, to support local boy Bryn Maguire. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

"The club had its annual meeting last week, and the decision was unanimous and instant to make this into a fundraiser for the Maguires.

"We put it out on Facebook and, within an hour, it had become apparent it was going to be huge, so we enlisted the help of Francis Parker and Simon Cleverley, who ran a similar, cricket fundraiser last year for another local boy with medical challenges, Harri Wells."

Mr McKeever said more than 100 packages, vouchers and items had been donated for an online auction, from local and regional businesses and well-wishers.

Profits from the tournament would add to the total raised.

Mr Cleverley said the fundraiser was another example of South Otago "mates helping mates".

"As always, the community has been amazing and incredibly generous in stepping forward to support this event.

"But it’s a bittersweet time for all of us taking part, as we reflect on what Jade, Bronwyn and little Bryn must be going through."

He said the Maguire family was focusing on spending time together, and messaged him to express their gratitude to supporters.

"Both Bronwyn and Jade, and their wider families, wish to thank the community for the huge love and support they have been shown.

"... it truly does make a difference."

Details of the tournament and auction, on Facebook page: Bowling for Bryn.