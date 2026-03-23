Riders gather at Pūrākaunui Bay for the 28th and final Catlins Canter on Saturday. PHOTO: WILMA SHARP

They cantered through the Catlins for the final time.

Last weekend marked the 28th and final Catlins Canter, which has been a fundraising activity for Owaka Lions.

This time around, more than 90 riders participated in the two-day trek in which they negotiated a ‘‘variety of terrain’’, Owaka Lions member Warren Burgess said.

‘‘It’s been a wonderful experience, but we decided after much deliberation to make this one the last, as there are fewer of us riding horses these days.

‘‘But we were so lucky to have so many capable riders along for it this time around.’’

The appeal of the trek was the fact it changed its course every year, while remaining in the Catlins, he said.

This year’s canter finished at Pūrākaunui Bay.

‘‘It’s been fantastic, from the volunteers to the landowners, everyone has done their bit.’’

Over the 28 years of the Catlins Canter, the Owaka Lions Club had raised somewhere from ‘‘$250,000 to $300,000’’ for the broader Owaka community.

‘‘It’s just been such a success for so long, 28 years is a decent time.’’

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz