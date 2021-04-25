Former Territorials Sergeant Ray Houliston, of Milton, stands outside the Milton RSA yesterday afternoon. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

An unlucky pick led to a happy decade of service in the Territorials for one Milton man.

In 1961 — the year Ray Houliston was due to begin a compulsory three months’ National Service in the armed forces — a political change left places subject to a ballot based on birth date.

Mr Houliston missed out on selection but, despite that barrier, he was not to be thwarted.

"I’d always liked the thought of being in the military and picking up a few skills, so when I missed out on National Service I thought, ‘I’ll join the Territorials instead’.

"Well three months quickly turned into 10 years later."

Although he had never seen active service, his loyalty to the forces remained strong, and he enjoyed turning out with fellow servicemen on Anzac Day each year, Mr Houliston said.

"Some of our older members served in World War 2 and, on Anzac Day, we remember their service and the sacrifices of all those men and women of the district who have contributed both in wartime and peacetime.

"It’s a special day."

The RSA had evolved over time to become more of a social and community hub for Milton, he said.

"It’s so important to a place like Milton. It still has its social and welfare functions for returned servicemen, but it’s a place the whole community can meet, relax and take part in fundraising for projects and local services."

Mr Houliston said he had seen some of the camaraderie and community spirit he had enjoyed during his time in the Territorials come back into evidence during the past year’s Covid-19 crisis.

"Being in the Territorials was about working together with a shared purpose towards a collective good.

"I’d say some of that Anzac spirit has come back to light during the past 12 months.

"We’ll emerge stronger, despite the challenges we’ve faced."

richard.davison@odt.co.nz