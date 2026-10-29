SUBSCRIBERSouth OtagoConspiracy takes the cakeVal McNamara, 97, seated front left, was spirited from her home to the offices of Balclutha Age Concern on Thursday to celebrate her birthday by, standing rear from left, Robyn Bell, Jackie Marshall, Geoff Mosley, Allan Roulston and, seated front, from second left, Heather Shanks, Lesley Mosley and Judith Tunnah. Photo: Nick BrookNick BrookReporterThursday, October 29, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO