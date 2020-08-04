Two people received minor injuries in a crash involving a truck and two cars which blocked one lane of SH1 near Balclutha for a time this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, near the intersection of Cherry Lane, at 10.50am.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, near the intersection of Cherry Lane, at 10.50am. Photo: Richard Davison

The crash involved a truck and two other vehicles.

Two occupants had very minor injuries.

A helicopter was initially called but was not required.

Balclutha Police acting Snr Sgt Chris Wakelin said the truck had since been located, and its driver was helping police with inquiries.

He said the incident had involved only two cars and a truck, not four vehicles as first reported.