Two people were stuck in a vehicle for more than two hours surrounded by live power lines after a crash at Milburn closed the road for most of the morning yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 7.50am.

However, rescuers had to stand well back due to a plethora of live wires surrounding the crash on the Waihola Highway, south of Dunedin.

The crashed vehicle was a removal truck with two occupants inside, one of whom had to be airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

Milton Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Robbie Philips said firefighters had to stand about 100m back until the power could be isolated and PowerNet deemed it safe to approach.

He said the crash site was a "complex" spot in terms of power.

Emergency services prepare to extract the occupant of a truck after hours of them being stuck inside the cab while injured and surrounded by live wires. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

"They’d hit a transformer ... and it's fed from four different spots — to isolate it was quite a bit of work; the power company did a good job getting that done as quickly as they did."

After the power was isolated, the passenger was able to get out unaided.

However, the driver needed assistance, he said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one helicopter, one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles attended.

One person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition and the other was transported by ambulance in a moderate condition, the spokesman said.

The highway reopened about 2pm.

An update from PowerNet showed overhead line damage affecting Clarendon, Milburn and Waihola. — Allied Media