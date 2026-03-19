A workshop on practical post-life savings proved popular at Age Concern on Monday. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Debt Without Death drew 36 senior citizens to Age Concern Balclutha on Monday, March 16.

The workshop, facilitated by Clutha Budget Advisory Service (CBAS) taught surprising lessons on post-life expenses and how to avoid them.

‘‘Its cheaper coming in than going out,’’ CBAS manager Lee-Anne Michelle said.

‘‘A birth certificate’s $33. You’re average funeral costs $10,000-plus.

‘‘Funeral directors offer excellent full-service to cover everything so you don’t have to, but you can have that service itemised to see what you can handle, or you can get it all done yourself for as little as $1200.’’

Participants found out they could organise their own venue, food, celebrant, newspaper notices, flowers and service.

Mrs Michelle noted paperwork such as death certificates, medical referee forms and crematorium approvals are a considerable chore for grieving people, but can be streamlined through Death Without Debt’s national website and prepared early.

She said an advanced care plan, similar to a will, can set out wishes in advance.

‘‘The first thing to do when you find somebody ... is sit down. Have a cup of tea or a drink.

‘‘Then, if you dial 111 or a funeral home, they can tell you what to do next, but a programme like this shows you how having a plan in place can be personal and heartfelt and save you a lot of money.’’

She added that Death Without Debt was a not-for-profit organisation ‘‘dedicated to making dying affordable so the cost of dying doesn’t add to the burden of grief.’’

Further workshops are planned.