Te Nohoaka o Tukiauau — Sinclair Wetlands, was a recipient of almost $50,000 Eco funding in recent years. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Applications for the Otago Regional Council’s Eco Fund opened on Monday, offering financial support for environmental projects across the region.

The fund encourages private landowners, iwi, community groups and environmental organisations to apply from March 16 until April 19.

‘‘Whether you are continuing an existing project or developing a new idea that could make a real difference for your local environment, I encourage everyone to be ready to apply,’’ councillor Chanel Gardner said, noting the 2026 round had $919,800 available to support projects that protect, restore and enhance natural areas throughout Otago.

Two of the funding categories have been updated.

Hill country erosion management replaces the previous critical source area management category for private land.

It focuses on reducing sediment and soil loss through measures such as stock-exclusion fencing and tree planting, with up to $51,100 available.

Up to $306,600 has been allocated to scaling up for biodiversity, replacing the large-scale biodiversity projects fund to support larger native biodiversity initiatives, while enhancing groups’ experience and access to longer-term funding.

Applicants should check application requirements carefully.

Since its launch in 2018, the Eco Fund has supported 194 projects from 420 applications, distributing more than $3.64million across 11 funding rounds.

Details about the fund and application are available on the Otago Regional Council website.

The details

Popular Eco Fund categories: