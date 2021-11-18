PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan (left) rewards Southern DHB staff and Kaitangata residents participating in a pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic with ice creams, at the town’s primary school yesterday afternoon.

"It’s just a little thank you for those here doing their bit for the community, at such a critical time for all of us as the Delta variant spreads south," Mr Cadogan said.

He was pleased with the latest official figures showing Clutha was approaching 90% of residents having had at least one dose, Mr Cadogan said.

"We’re up to about 88% now, and moving up the table. It’s been a massive effort from the whole community and I’m proud of us."

There will be a clinic at the Clinton Community Centre from 4.30pm to 8.30pm today.

A clinic will take place at the Catlins Medical Centre in Owaka tomorrow, from 10am-3pm.