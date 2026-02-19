PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Local Legend Wendy Dewe accepted the Silver Fern Farms, Clutha Leader lamb roast this week, on behalf of her daughter Hannah.

Wendy and Hannah were the brains and driving force behind producing the fundraising recipe book As Sweet as Aaliyah to help 7-year-old Aaliyah Hill and her family with costs relating to her cancer treatment.

‘‘We wanted to help, had a good think and worked pretty hard on it,’’ Wendy said of the uplifting, spiral-bound book of easy and exotic favourites.

‘‘But the generosity of all the sponsors and contributors really made it a success and so far it’s sold 700 copies and raised $14,380.’’

The cookbook has inspired a second run available at Bates Pharmacy Balclutha and the Catlins gift shop, Owaka.

Keep sending your nomination’s names, contact phone number and reason they’re our Local Legends to: nick.brook@cluthaleader. co.nz