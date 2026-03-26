The Silver Fern Farms, Clutha Leader last Local Legend for March is good neighbour Christie Burrows.

The Balclutha mother of three takes time out of managing her own family to help her less able friends with everyday tasks around their homes, as well as her own.

‘‘I have mobility problems and she often vacuums for me,’’ friend and nominator Carol Miller said.

‘‘Christie helps a lot of others, takes meals to them, goes above and beyond and really deserves that delicious leg of lamb.’’

As well as delivering hands-on help, Mrs Burrows also liases between her friends and their families and health agencies, all without payment.

‘‘If I got ill and I had no family around, I’d want someone to help me,’’ she said.

‘‘I have a saying — if you can, you should. And I can, so I do.’’

Keep sending your nominations’ names, contact phone number and reason they are our Local Legends to: nick.brook@cluthaleader.co.nz