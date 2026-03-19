PHOTO: NICK BROOK

This week’s double-jointed Clutha Leader, Silver Fern Farms Local Legends are sport volunteers Bronwyn Hutton (left) and Rebecca Foley who earned surprise Service Awards at South Otago Netball Centre’s annual general meeting on March 4.

Mrs Foley has volunteered for seven years on the committee, working with junior netball, sponsorship and South Otago representative teams.

Mrs Hutton has served for 12 years and is secretary and draw co-ordinator, after time as treasurer.

‘‘We’re both passionate about netball and like to pay it forward for the community,’’ she said.

Both women are former players and parents of keen netballers, and last year alone their work helped the centre support netball for about 750 players of all ages, in 32 senior teams and 37 primary teams, along with their supporters and families.

The pair said their sport was thriving, particularly with senior team numbers growing since games moved to Friday nights.

‘‘We’re with a great bunch of people,’’ Mrs Foley said.

‘‘It’s real teamwork.’’

Keep sending your nomination’s names, contact phone number and reason they are our Local Legends to: nick.brook@cluthaleader.co.nz