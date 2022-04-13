PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Clutha deputy mayor Stewart Cowie talks to a member of the public during a "soapbox" annual plan consultation session at lunchtime in Tapanui yesterday.

Mr Cowie was standing in for Mayor Bryan Cadogan, who became stranded in Australia after contracting Covid-19.

Mr Cadogan is now clear of the virus, and expects to return in time for a further annual plan meeting in Balclutha tonight.

Speaking from Sydney Airport yesterday afternoon, Mr Cadogan said he was pleased to have secured an earlier-than-expected flight home, and was looking forward to getting back to business.

"I’m now homebound, via Brisbane, Sydney, Wellington and Christchurch, and hope to be back in time for [Thursday’s] meeting."

The public meeting, at Balclutha’s Cross Recreation Centre from 7pm, was an opportunity for ratepayers to discuss annual plan elements before submissions close next Thursday.

A particular focus is expected to be the council’s proposal to contribute an additional $2.5 million to the Clutha Community Hub construction project. Last week, project leaders announced a $7 million budget overrun, bringing the revised total to $24 million.