No irony was intended among any of the numerous nominations of Ollie and Alana Tunnah as this week’s Local Legends.

The Silver Fern Farms premium lamb leg roast was eagerly received by the founders of Meat on the Move.

The pair said they had a full-time job on their hands, having processed 28 animals for Otago foodbanks during the first three weeks of October.

The initiative began when the mother-and-son team began to make use of local foodbanks themselves.

They decided their own skills and connections could substantially increase the charitable meat supply.

‘‘We get backstraps off deer and chops out of sheep but almost all the meat goes to mince because its easiest to distribute,’’ Mr Tunnah, 21, said.

‘‘It’s really nice to be nominated and get the premium leg,’’ Mrs Tunnah said.

‘‘We’ll have a proper roast with the volunteers.’’

Keep sending your Silver Fern Farms Local Legend nominations to info@cluthaleader.co.nz.