Photo: ODT files

Residents can have their say on the future of one of Lawrence’s historic buildings tonight.

The Catholic Parish of St Patrick’s is holding a special meeting in its Colonsay St church at 7.30pm to help decide the 128-year-old building’s future, following an assessment of its condition last year.

Work identified includes complete reroofing, refurbishment of about 25 windows, minor earthquake strengthening, and addressing rising damp.

Parish chairman Geoff Blackmore said in December a final decision on the church’s future was yet to be made, and all options,from conservation to sale, remained under consideration.

Conservation estimates place the cost of restoration at more than $1 million.