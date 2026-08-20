2026 Division 2 Final — Southland Boys’ Second XV beat South Otago High School First XV, 37-34.

South Otago High School (SOHS) rugby fortunes were mixed during the weekend’s finals.

Junior and intermediate teams won their respective competitions, but the school’s First XV boys could not quite pip Southland Boys’ High School (SBHS) Second XV in what was a close-fought contest.

The First XV lined up in the division two final against Southland Boys’ Second XV at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

SOHS delivered a great haka that resonated around the stadium while SBHS watched on.

SBHS started the better of the teams and scored two tries by the 12th minute for a 10-0 lead.

SOHS finally woke up and got into their work and, after getting into good field position in the 17th minute, first-five Rahui Valli sliced through the SBHS backline from short range.

Halfback Archie Valli converted the try to make it 7-10.

SOHS went straight back on the attack and Rahui Valli went around the SBHSdefence to score again in the 19th minute of the half.

In a tit-for-tat exchange, SBHS scored again through their backs in the 24th minute to retake the lead at 15-12.

SOHS hit back when winger Lamont Tourell went around the outside and scored in the 29th minute.

No 8 and captain, Blake Hyslop, put SOHS right back on the attack with a huge 60m run and, on the back of a penalty and a great pass from Rahui Valli, prop Ezekiel Lealava’a went over from short range to extend the lead to 24-15 with only one minute left in the half.

SBHS found enough time for a try in stoppage time to close the gap, leaving it 24-20 to SOHS at the break.

SBHS started the second half like the first and scored in the third minute to retake the lead at 25-24.

SOHS brought on reserves during the next period.

Despite getting into several good field positions, they could not quite score a try.

Continued SOHS pressure was finally rewarded after 20 minutes, when Archie Valli slotted a penalty to retake the lead at 27-25.

However, Southland Boys’ scored two quick tries to lead 37-27 with seven minutes remaining.

Strong SOHS defence on their line prevented Southland Boys’ scoring again.

SOHS regathered the line dropout and marched upfield with offloads and great runs from Hyslop and centre Daniel Witt for Tourell to score a double, with a minute of time remaining.

Archie Valli calmly slotted a drop kick conversion to get SOHS back to 37-34 with time on the clock.

SOHS tried to gather the restart but it wasn’t to be, as SBHS collected it and kicked it out for the win.

The game was a fitting division two final and it went right down to the wire.

Twelve tries were scored in total, and the lead changed six times.

The 2026 First XV season now comes to a close with the team finishing sixth across Otago and Southland — a great result.

A huge thanks to the coaches — Woodle, Tony, Savage and Harley, who have put in many hours under the lights on cold evenings.

Congratulations to the South Otago boys’ intermediate and junior blue teams, who won their respective finals.