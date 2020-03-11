Following hopeful news on her case, deportation-threatened Maia Matubis spends time with little sister Zara at their Balclutha family home yesterday. Photo: Richard Davison

Maia Matubis, a migrant living in Balclutha, received a ray of hope this week in her battle to remain with her family.

Liver transplant survivor Miss Matubis (21), who since leaving school has been repeatedly rebuffed by Immigration New Zealand in her efforts to obtain residency, learnt yesterday a letter of support written by Lawrence-based NZ First list MP Mark Patterson was under ministerial consideration.

Unless she receives leave to remain from Associate Immigration Minister Poto Williams by August, she will have to return alone to her native Philippines.

Her fully employed parents, who have recently bought a home in Balclutha, and younger sister Zara (3), can remain as they are permanent residents.

‘‘We believe the response to Maia’s appeal disregards clear professional medical opinion that her historical medical issues are a very low to no risk. I have sent a formal letter seeking ministerial intervention,’’ Mr Patterson told the Otago Daily Times.

Miss Matubis said the MP’s visit to the family home last week had been a ‘‘huge surprise’’.

‘‘In the Philippines, senators travel everywhere with bodyguards in limos, so to have Mr Patterson simply visit alone and give us his support was amazing.

‘‘We’re incredibly grateful and humbled.’’

She said the outpouring of sympathy and support she and her family had received since her plight was highlighted in the media had helped lift their previous despair.

‘‘I don’t feel alone and afraid of the future any more. People’s support has been just so moving.’’

Although a spokesman for Ms Williams said her office would not comment on individual cases, he did confirm it had received Mr Patterson’s letter.

It expected to issue a formal response by mid-May.

In the meantime, Miss Matubis said she would take things ‘‘one day at a time’’, and issued a heartfelt personal appeal to the minister.

‘‘It’s a wretched feeling being left behind in limbo.

‘‘Please — let me start my life here in New Zealand.’’

richard.davison@odt.co.nz