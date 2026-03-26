PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Duck-shooters have three days to prepare for Mark-Up Day on Sunday, March 29.

Mark-Up Day for mai mai sites has been brought forward a week because Easter falls early this year.

‘‘Don’t leave it to the last minute,’’ Otago Fish & Game’s Bruce Quirey said.

‘‘Buy your licence as soon as they’re available, get your claim tag sorted, and stake your claim before someone else does.’’

Licences are now on sale and unclaimed sites become available to others.

Hunters who held a mai mai last season can reclaim it before 10am by purchasing a licence and attaching the tag.

On public land mai mai must be occupied before 7.30am or become available to others.

The 90-metre rule applies between sites and landowner permission is required.

Mark-up rules apply equally to private and public land, landowner permission is required to hunt on any land and without permission, mark-up rules are irrelevant.

For more information visit the Fish & Game New Zealand website.