Clutha Comet Kelan Smith bludgeons another boundary against Kai Kings. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

The Waihola Swans returned immediately to their winning ways with a 190-run win over the Milton King Crabs at Kaitangata, largely thanks to a whopping unbeaten 172 from opening batter Rowan Craw.

Waihola was asked to bat first and recorded a huge 271 for the loss of just three wickets from their 40 overs. Milton snared the wicket of Marc Kohey early before Craw shared three meaningful partnerships. The first was a 72-run partnership with Kellan Crowie (24). e partnership of the innings came between Craw and Toby Greene (23) who shared 117 for the third wicket. Craw continued to blast his way home with 14 fours and 9 sixes to his name. Craw finished unbeaten on 172 off 126 balls and has well and truly hit form at the right part of the season. Murphy Lister was the best of the Milton bowlers, with two for 48 off eight overs. In response, Milton was bowled out for 81 in the 19th over of the innings. Two key injuries during the fielding innings resulted in Milton using only nine batters, which put them at a disadvantage. An opening 46-run partnership between Tim Martin (30) and Jacob Jenkins (16) was the only shining light of the innings. Jared Cunningham and Brad Williams took three wickets each for the victorious Swans outfit.

The Kaitangata Kings beat the Clutha Comets thanks to the Duckworth Lewis system in their match in Balclutha. Kai asked Clutha to bat first and may have rued their decision as Clutha opening batter Kelan Smith bludgeoned an unbeaten 121 runs off 125 balls for his side. Smith has been conspicuous by his absence this season and showed his ability and aggression with bat in hand. Smith was the shining light of the innings, as no other Clutha batter scored higher than seven runs. Smith hit 11 fours and 5 sixes as Clutha finished their innings on 172 for the loss of seven wickets. Kobe Thomson and Connor Smith both took two scalps for the Kings. In reply, the Kings were 114 for the loss of two when the rain came. Allan Thomson hit 43 at the top of the innings to get Kai into a winning position.

The Owaka Bandits beat the Valley Stingers, also thanks to the Duckworth Lewis system, in Tuapeka Mouth. Owaka was asked to bat first and recorded 204 all out in the final over of the innings. The opening partnership of Jeremy Gray and Gordon Edwards once again contributed most of the runs, Gray top scoring with 95. Chris Moffitt took five for 26 off eight well-bowled overs. In reply, Valley was 52 for the loss of five wickets off 20 overs when the rain came and Owaka took the match due to being ahead on DLS. Sam Leslie top scored for Valley with 18. Jeremy Gray took three wickets for Owaka to add to his individually brilliant outing.

Waihola Swans 271/3 (Rowan Craw 172 not out, Kellan Crowie 24; Murphy Lister 2-48) beat Milton King Crabs 81/9 (Tim Martin 30, Jacob Jenkins 16; Brad Williams 3-2)

Kaitangata Kings 114/2 (Allan Thomson 43, Orry Young 30 not out; Konrad Michie 2-21) beat Clutha Comets 172/7 (Kelan Smith 121 not out, Abhijeet Gaoli 7; Connor Smith 2-22) DLS

Owaka Bandits 204 (Jeremy Gray 95, Gordon Edwards 46; Chris Moffitt 5-26) beat Valley Stingers 52/5 (Sam Leslie 18, Daniel Cragg 12; Jeremy Gray 3-19)