Despite an unexpected medical intervention, at least one record will remain unbroken in the Catlins tomorrow at the conclusion of the 24th Papatowai Challenge.

The long-standing 15.5km coastal run and walk was founded by local crib-owner Wayne Allen in 1997, after he and fellow Ariki Harriers members decided to enshrine their picturesque trail run as a public event.

Without fail, Mr Allen (72) has awarded special 5-, 10- and recently 20-year medals to returning challenge participants every year since, continuing with the tradition in an honorary role last year when he handed control to Sport Clutha.

A stroke on February 10 threatened to thwart the doughty pensioner’s record ambitions this year, until a "miraculous" recovery enabled him to perform his duties once more.

"I was paralysed down my left side, but luckily they got to me quickly and gave me the latest clot-busting medication.

"Well, I couldn’t believe it but the next day I was already doing much better, and now, a couple of weeks later, I’m probably back to about 90% mobility.

"It’s a real second chance."

Papatowai Challenge founder Wayne Allen is not letting a recent stroke thwart his unbroken 24-year presentation of medals to participants at tomorrow’s event. PHOTO : PETER MCINTOSH

Banned from driving for several weeks, and under strict — if improbable — instructions to "take it easy", Mr Allen accompanied his wife, Bev, to Papatowai last night to prepare for the event.

"There were a few eyebrows raised, but the Catlins are the best cure for what ails you."

Despite his determination to maintain an active involvement with the event, he acknowledged his participation might be somewhat more sedentary this time around.

"I might award the medals from my deckchair this year."

The Papatowai Challenge starts tomorrow at noon for walkers, and 1pm for runners.