Invercargill-based Open category shearer Megan Whitehead gets the next lucky contestant comfortable in a packed-out Owaka Community hall on Saturday, February 7. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Owaka Speed Shears kicked off the South Otago circuit with a buzzing crowd.

Owaka Community Hall was packed with excitement on Saturday as around 200 family members and supporters filled the venue for the competition.

The community event drew 61 competitors across all categories —14 in Farmer/Junior, 26 in Senior and 21 in Open — alongside 17 entries in the novelty teams event.

Funds raised supported upgrades to the Owaka Heated Pool’s heating system, ensuring year-round community access.

Wool appeared to be exploding from the ewe fleeced by Open category winner, Brandon Mcguire-Ratima. PHOTO: WILMA SHARP

This year marked the debut of the South Otago Speed Shear Circuit, linking events in Waihola and Tuapeka.

‘‘Waihola Speed Shears started 4 years ago ... then both Owaka and Tuapeka started up last year,’’ circuit co-organiser Brad Williams said.

‘‘This year we approached South West Shearing to link the three to create the ... circuit.

‘‘The goal is to give shearers an incentive to come to all three and accumulate points at each event, [with] circuit points to reward locals’ loyalty.

‘‘It was a great start to the circuit, Owaka was blown away by the local support this year at the hall.’’

Event co-organiser Lake Perrin presented Tony MacDonald with trophy for fastest local. PHOTO: WILMA SHARP

He said highlights included open shearers breaking the 20sec mark with this year’s title taken by visitor Brandon Mcguire-Ratima in 17.6sec as well as the family crowd being thrilled by the novelty pie eating, handle-draining, hand-crank shearing teams competition.

Almost $6000 in prizes were served up with food, bar and courtesy coach funds going towards the pool.

The other speed shears events are scheduled for Saturday, February 14, 6pm at Waihola Hall and Simpson Park, Tuapeka on Sunday, February 15, 2.30pm.

The competition coincides with the Otago Shears and Woolhandling Championships, which begins tomorrow as New Zealand’s elite wool harvesters flex for the Shearing and Woolhandling World Championships in Masterton from March 4-7.