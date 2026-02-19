Judges watch Ngaio Hansen catch the final fleece flung by Joel Henare, winners of the 2026 Trans Tasman Woolhandling Test. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

This year’s shearing action south of Balclutha, at Carterhope Station, brought the top titles back to Leon Samuels and Joel Henare.

For four years the Otago Shears top-tier open shearing championship has been exchanged between four-time winner Samuels and last year’s champion Toa Henderson, who also won in 2023.

Henderson finished 35sec ahead of Samuels, his flow-state roaring through 20 sheep in just 16m 0.08s.

But the scrutineers found fewer faults with Samuels’ sheep, processed with the same businesslike calm from first to last and shaving enough points to win the David Fagan Trophy and $1600 cash.

The Cameron Cup for New Zealand Woolhandler of the Year has also alternated owners, swapped in recent years between legendary fleece-sorters Joel Henare and Pagan Rimene.

Henare first teamed up with Ngaio Hansen to defeat Australia’s Alexander Schoft and Rachael Hutchinson on time and points, securing the Trans Tasman Woolhandling Test for New Zealand.

Then, working alone for the New Zealand Open Woolhandler of the year, Henare seized back the title from second-placing Pagan Rimene in similar style.

‘‘Running the event over two days eased a lot of pressure for competitors as well as organisers and we saw top performances, especially in the transtasman test we won convincingly,’’ Otago Shears president Amber Casserly said.

‘‘And it’s great to finally see stronger wool prices ... improved prices boosts confidence in the industry and rewards our hard working wool professionals.’’

Other woolhandling winners were senior Tre Sciascia and novice Emma Ward.

Otago Shears champions in the senior, intermediate and junior categories were Dre Roberts, Tye Meikle and Reuben Wilkinson, respectively — all working hard towards the 2026 Shearing and Woolhandling World Championships to be held in Masterton in March.