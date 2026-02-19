Southern Waters’ new programme director Fiona Smith (front), Clutha District Council deputy chief executive Jules Witt and 3 Waters group manager Linda Timm inspect Clutha’s plumbing, recently. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southern Waters programme director Fiona Smith has started her role by meeting staff and touring key water assets in Clutha and Gore districts.

The visits provided firsthand insights for a practical transition to Southern Waters, the new entity managing water services across southern councils.

‘‘Seeing the systems first-hand and hearing directly from the people who operate them is essential,’’ Ms Smith said.

‘‘You can learn a lot from reports, but you gain a much deeper understanding by being on site and talking with the teams who manage these assets every day.’’

Ms Smith inspected Clutha and Gore from January 27-29, a week after starting in the role.

She is based in Central Otago and plans her next visits there.

‘‘The depth of knowledge held by operational teams is impressive,’’ she said.

‘‘Their understanding of asset condition and operational constraints — often built up over many years — provides insights you can’t get from reports alone. It’s the backbone of safe and reliable service delivery.

‘‘There is a strong level of commitment and capability across councils. Teams are clearly focused on delivering safe, reliable services, often in challenging environments. That provides a solid foundation to build on as we move through the transition.’’

Relocating from Sydney as WaterNSW’s executive manager of strategy and performance, Ms Smith sees Southern Waters as a ‘‘once-in-a-generation opportunity’’, and said challenges include integrating councils.

‘‘It will be critical to carefully manage change. We need to ensure continuity of safe, reliable services while aligning different systems, assets and ways of working.

‘‘This work matters. It’s about protecting public health, the environment and long-term community wellbeing ... The challenge is to build something that strengthens resilience while respecting the local knowledge that already exists.’’

She said the project’s opportunities encompassed shared planning, expertise and investments, and that the South felt optimistic.