PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

A hazardous materials unit was sent to West Otago yesterday after a truck carrying chemicals went off the road.

A police spokeswoman said the truck had crashed between Edievale and Netherton Rds, on the Tapanui-Raes Junction Highway (State Highway 90), about noon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman confirmed chemicals had been on the truck. They had all been identified and separated to ensure there was no serious risk.

Drivers were diverted around the spillage, which two fire crews and the hazmat team were attending.

A spokesman for St John Ambulance said a man had been taken to Gore Hospital with moderate injuries.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING RNZ