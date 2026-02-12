As this is my first time writing in the Clutha Leader this year, I hope you have had a great start to 2026 and also an enjoyable Waitangi weekend.

Last week I attended the Waitangi Pōwhiri for Parliamentarians (formal welcoming ceremony).

An observation I’ve made after attending Waitangi a few times, is that the majority of the event and interactions between people is respectful and even friendly.

That’s not what tends to get the headlines however.

Despite our differences, it was clear to me at least that we are united — and maybe sometimes even because of — our differences — by the commitment we all have to New Zealand and our desire for it to be the best place for families and communities.

February is a busy time in the Clutha District.

Meat and dairy processing in full swing, paddocks lined with hay bales, winter crops coming on and tractors and machinery working into the darkness.

By the time those winter crops are all eaten we’ll be knocking on the door of the general election, November 7.

Our government is firmly focused on fixing the basics and building the future.

We have overseen a return to government financial responsibility with marked drops to interest rates and inflation resulting in more of your money staying yours.

Kiwi farmers, growers and primary producers are driving New Zealand’s economy with food and fibre exports to reach a record $62billion this year.

This builds on 2025’s record-setting $60.4b — from meat and wool to kiwifruit and cherries, our producers are remarkable.

Exports are forecast to rise 3% from 2025 and an impressive 16% higher than two years before.

Exports are expected to climb to more than $63b in the year to 30 June 2027.

We’re cutting red tape through significant reforms, building trade, driving higher producer returns, delivering tools and technology to tackle agricultural emissions and investing in the health of rural New Zealand.

Farmer confidence is back up, farm profitability is improving for many producers, and New Zealand is turning the corner out of recession thanks to our export-led economic recovery.

This strong growth and return of confidence helps flow through the community creating more opportunities.

That recovery also helps the government build a stronger future with the infrastructure and public services New Zealanders need.

An example of this is the new dialysis unit which opened at Southland Hospital on Monday.

It was incredibly rewarding to attend the opening for this unit alongside my fellow MP Penny Simmonds as I know what a big difference this will make to many people’s lives in the southern region.

Approximately a third of dialysis patients in Dunedin come from Southland and some have to travel to travel three times a week to Dunedin for dialysis.

Being able to have the treatment closer to home will make a big difference and also reduce pressure on Dunedin.

The government has invested a record amount into health and with regions like the Clutha, Southland and Otago contributing so much, investments like this help our region build a better future with an increase in services that will make a big difference to many people’s lives.