Doc seasonal rangers Scott Hall and Burgundy Reed cut back growth beside the Outlet Track along the Clutha River. Photos: Kerrie Waterworth

A Wanaka bike group is calling on the Queenstown Lakes District Council to prioritise the repair of cycle trails three weeks after it completed its final clean-up following the early December weather event.

Bike Wanaka’s Ewan Mackie said sections of the Outlet Track, particularly from Beacon Point to the Outlet and near the Albert Town bridge, were in worse condition than before the floods.

Mr Mackie said it was of particular concern because the track was used by many inexperienced bike riders.

He said Bike Wanaka also had reports the Glendhu Bay end of the Millennium Track ‘‘required some significant attention and was unrideable earlier this week’’.

Holiday-home owner Keith Ingram, of Dunedin, walks his dog on the Bremner Bay Track.

But council spokesman Jack Barlow said while contractors had assessed the damage the council was still waiting on a ‘‘formalised report’’, which would shape the reconstruction.

The Millennium, Eely Point, Bremner Bay and Outlet Tracks are owned and maintained by the council.

They are part of the Te Araroa Trail and widely promoted on tourist websites, including the Lake Wanaka Tourism website, as easy walks around Wanaka.

Holiday-home owner Keith Ingram said he walked his dog along the Bremner Bay Track every day when in Wanaka and yesterday it was in a ‘‘shocking’’ state.

A sign warns walkers and cyclists about flood damage to a council track.

‘‘It is also a bit dangerous but it is more that — it is an absolute mess for tourists.’’

On December 20 the council announced the final clean-up was occurring on that day.

At the time a council spokesman said water and debris remained on several trails and tracks and surfaces could be uneven.

Mr Barlow said a start date for repairs had not been confirmed.

‘‘However, we are working hard towards getting all the trails open as soon as possible as they are a very important asset to the community,” Mr Barlow said.

Jack and Andrea Koning, of the Netherlands, avoid flood erosion on the Millennium Track just north of the Edgewater Resort.

Part of the course for the triFACTOR Wanaka, being held today, is along the Millennium Track, but organiser Adrian Bailey said he met council staff in Wanaka on Wednesday and runners would be diverted ‘‘slightly away from the eroded area’’.

Yesterday Department of Conservation seasonal rangers were inspecting and clearing the Outlet Track.

Senior ranger Annette Grieves said all local tracks were now open but caution was still required on both the Outlet Track and the Upper Clutha River Track because of flood damage.

kerrie.waterworth@odt.co.nz