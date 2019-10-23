Competitors in the new Wanaka Dash obstacle race on Sunday can expect to get very, very wet.

Not only are the creeks along the 7km course full of water, rain is forecast as well.

Water crossings are a feature of the Wanaka Dash course laid out by creator Martin McKone. Photo: Mark Price

Event creator Martin McKone has been busy this week marking the course on Glendhu Station, opposite the Glendhu Bay Camping Ground.

He has included plenty of crossings of the small creek running through the property, and added things to carry, things to drag, things to crawl under and things to climb up or over.

Mr McKone has modelled the Wanaka Dash on such overseas events as ''Spartan'', which has become a worldwide franchise and aims to make obstacle racing an Olympic sport.

''The way they are pushing it, I think they could well make it quite a popular event for the Olympics.''

However, Mr McKone is keen to make the Wanaka Dash more of a fun event for the whole family, rather

than one just for elite athletes.

''It'll be everybody helping each other if they need to, if they get into trouble,'' he said.

And Mr McKone said he has the scratches to show he had already cleared one obstacle himself - the brambles along the course.

The 240 competitors will start in groups of 40 throughout Sunday morning.

mark.price@odt.co.nz