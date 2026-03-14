Mactodd Community Charity Trust director and grants committee member Caitlin Dykes. Photo: ODT Files

A charitable trust has announced a number of associations and community organisations who have received their share of a $379,770 funding pool.

Mactodd Community Charity Trust director and grants committee member Caitlin Dykes said the response highlighted the depth of need and the strength of community spirit locally.

‘‘We are proud to be able to support a number of impactful projects this year and we look forward to sharing insights from this inaugural round,’’ she said.

Grants committee member and Mactodd solicitor Madeline Patterson said it has been an honour to be part of this process.

‘‘It has been wonderful to receive this level of interest and engagement from the Southern lakes community and we are immensely grateful to those who took the time to apply.

‘‘These people and organisations will do great things for our diverse, vibrant and rapidly growing Southern Lakes community,’’ she said.

Successful Wanaka applicants include Mt Aspiring College, Wanaka cycling without age, Upper Clutha community link and Luggate fire brigade.

Mount Aspiring College principal Nicola Jacobsen said they are extremely grateful to the Mactodd trust for its generous support of the college.

‘‘We successfully applied through the Mactodd trust online application for funding to implement Stymie, purchase resources for our Peer Support programme, and subscribe to Google read and write,’’ she said.

A media release from Mactodd said ‘‘a core requirement was for initiatives and projects to help create a stronger, healthier, and more connected community’’.

The second funding round is expected to be announced on October 1st this year.