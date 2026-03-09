New entrants at Wānaka Primary School receiving their literacy packs from Rotary Club of Wānaka president Marie Fitchett and club members Geoff McLeay (centre) and John Milburn. PHOTO: ROTARY CLUB OF WĀNAKA

Every new entrant starting school this year across the Upper Clutha will be given a literacy pack, thanks to the town’s Rotary Club.

The project is designed to support children and their families at a crucial stage in learning, helping build strong foundations in reading, writing and early numeracy from the very beginning of their school journey.

Rotary Club of Wānaka president Marie Fitchett said the initiative reflected Rotary’s commitment to supporting young people and strengthening communities.

‘‘We are thrilled to be able to provide this new initiative for 5-year-old children in the Upper Clutha region.

‘‘Early literacy has a lifelong impact, and we hope these packs will give children and families a helpful start,’’ she said.

Wanaka Primary School principal Rob Rush welcomed the initiative and its focus on early learning.

‘‘Laying solid foundations in early literacy is the key to future learning success,’’ he said.

‘‘We are thrilled to have these packs for our 5-year-old learners.

‘‘It means they have the resources to be able to develop their literacy knowledge at home with their parents and whānau.

‘‘This is such a fantastic, proactive initiative and we are very grateful for the generosity of the Wānaka Rotary.’’

This term, Rotary members would be visiting local primary schools to deliver the packs to new entrant classes.

Where possible, the members would spend time reading stories with students, helping make the transition to school a positive and encouraging experience.

Each literacy pack includes a reading folder, a story book, magnetic letters and numbers, a white magnetic board and a parent information booklet.

The packs also contain ideas to help families encourage early literacy and introduce basic financial literacy concepts at home.

The project has received additional funding support from the Rotary district to help strengthen the work being delivered by the Rotary Club of Wānaka.