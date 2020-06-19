Wanaka volunteers provided some winter cheer last night for migrant workers stuck in New Zealand because of Covid-19.

A free Christmas dinner attracted 140 people from all corners of the world, and was followed by a karaoke session.

The function at the Wanaka Hub was funded by the Upper Clutha Christmas Trust, which has raised money over the past five years by operating a "Santa’s Grotto" for children.

Organiser Yeverley McCarthy said many of the migrants were in a bad way — "they’re lonely and they’re broke".