An artist’s impression of the development proposed for Wanaka. GRAPHIC: SUPPLIED

A new accommodation building proposed for a prominent section in central Wanaka will be the subject of a resource consent hearing next week.

Varina Pty Ltd is seeking consent for an eight-suite, 20-room complex in four new buildings at the corner of Brownston and Chalmers St, below the war memorial monument.

The sole director of Varina Pty is property developer Robert Duffy Krook.

The semi-detached buildings, covering 50.5% of the 1012sqm section, would include a guest lobby, reception, lounge, 13 car parks and dining and kitchen facilities.

The development is within the district plan’s high density residential zone and also within the medium density residential/Wanaka town centre zone of the proposed district plan.

The one public submission received by the Queenstown Lakes District Council was from neighbouring property owners Craig and Wendy Sheppard and Phil Bloxham, of Balclutha.

They submitted the development breached a number of height, boundary and building footprint restrictions.

‘‘The building is too close to us, completely devaluing our property and ruining our privacy.

‘‘The building will block out the sunlight to our house and backyard.’’

They were also concerned about the effect of proposed earthworks, about noise during construction, and that the development would ‘‘ruin the aesthetics’’ of the monument and ‘‘may even ruin the view’’ from the monument.

Varina Pty has submitted that while the development breached a number of standards, overall it would ‘‘not give rise to any adverse effects that are more than minor’’.

The hearing is scheduled for January 15.

mark.price@odt.co.nz