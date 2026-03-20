Mat Hellyer is to become the new Warbirds Over Wanaka general manager, starting later this year. Photo: supplied

A new general manager is inbound for Warbirds Over Wānaka.

Mat Hellyer is set to take over from the departing Ed Taylor later this year.

Central Otago born and raised, Mr Hellyer has a background in events planning and health and safety, and is the general manager of events and operations at the Hnry Stadium (formerly Sky Stadium) in Wellington.

Mr Hellyer said he had attended Warbirds several times as a spectator with his father, his professional experience in events cementing Warbirds’ reputation in his mind.

"Having attended years ago and having worked in the events industry for many years, I have always been very aware of the incredible success Warbirds has enjoyed — and its place as one of New Zealand’s favourite events.

"The legacy of the event, the significant economic impact for the wider region and the way it gives back to the community is impressive," he said.

Trust chairman Paul Moodie welcomed the appointment, while paying tribute to Mr Taylor.

"Ed has been an outstanding GM and his successor needed to be equally talented.

"Our search for a replacement provided us with high-quality candidates, none more so than Mat.

"He comes to us with excellent event experience and a passion for this region.

"We plan for 700 days for a three-day event and we are looking forward to working with Mat in the lead-up to the 2028 show, our 40th anniversary.”

Mr Taylor said he had a fantastic 14 years working with a show that generated $40 million for the local economy.

"There are many things I am proud of from my time as general manager, but the one that stands out is the free lakefront show I started in 2014.

"Over 8000 locals gather at the lakefront for a free community show which is pretty special," he said.

Mr Taylor said he was now looking forward to riding his bike, going on holiday with wife Kim and enjoying a slower pace of life.

"It is a lot of work, and once the show is finished you have to start thinking of the next one pretty quickly.

"It’s a rollercoaster, but it proves that here in Wānaka we can stage these international shows," he said.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday of the three-day Warbirds over Wānaka event are sold out.

This year, confirmed aircraft and displays include Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptors, AERO Vodochody L-39 Albatros, BedeBD-5 microjet and Yakovlev 7B.

evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz