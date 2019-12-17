Hudson Weathington with a goldfish he speared in the Clutha River. Photo: Nathan Weathington

A big goldfish caught in the Clutha River last week is not considered a major threat to the waterway.

The fish is thought to have escaped from the Albert Town lagoon during recent flooding, but it could not dodge 12-year-old Hudson Weathington’s spear.

Hudson’s father, Nathan, said yesterday his son had caught thousands of goldfish in the lagoon, but this one was different because it was in a backwater of the Clutha River.

At about 750g, it was also on the hefty side.

Goldfish are considered a pest fish that compete with native fish and also burrow into mud, affecting water quality.

A Department of Conservation spokeswoman said goldfish were an invasive species that did not belong in our waterways.

‘‘As omnivores, they eat basically everything, compete with our native fish, and can contribute to water degradation.

‘‘Once established, they are very difficult to eradicate, so the No1 message we have is to urge people to not dump the contents of their aquariums into any ponds, creeks or waterways.

‘‘If people do see goldfish or any unusual colourful fish, please contact your local Doc or Fish & Game office.’’

Fish & Game senior environmental planner Peter Wilson said yesterday it was unlikely goldfish would be able to spawn in the Clutha River or Lake Dunstan. However, he believed they should be eradicated from the lagoon.

Chief executive Ian Hadland said there was always a concern about an invasive species establishing in the wild but it had not happened with goldfish in the South.

Getting rid of the fish was one of the projects in which late Doc Wanaka ranger Paul Hondelink, who was killed in a helicopter crash just over a year ago, was involved.

mark.price@odt.co.nz