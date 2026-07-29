A $21 million programme to monitor the degradation of Otago’s deep lakes may have suffered a setback after the Otago Regional Council decided not to commit funding to it yesterday.

Council staff had recommended that councillors approve the inclusion of the Otago Deep Water Lakes water monitoring and research programme — and a funding commitment of a percentage of the total programme cost — for consideration in the upcoming draft long-term plan.

However, following a wide-ranging and at times contentious debate, councillors declined to approve the plan for consideration in the long-term plan, instead agreeing on a resolution to receive the programme for consideration during the plan’s development.

Councillors also voted to direct staff to continue to explore funding contributions from potential partners.

The proposed programme — which ORC’s June 2025 Science and Resilience Committee had tasked the Otago Deep Water Lakes Technical Advisory Group (TAG) with presenting — would have seen $21.15m spent over 10 years on a range of measures to better understand the reasons for the declining quality of Otago’s deep lakes — Lake Wakatipu, Lake Wānaka and Lake Hāwea.

Following a debate which saw the recommend action critiqued on the basis of the programme’s cost, its emphasis on research rather than action, ratepayers’ ability to sustain further rates increases, a lack of certainty about where funding would come from and the ability of ORC to make long-term plans with amalgamation on the horizon, chairwoman Hilary Calvert proposed a resolution which set out to not include funding for the programme in the draft long-term plan.

Councillor Gretchen Robertson was outspoken against the resolution.

“If we say no (to funding the research programme today), we’re signalling, ‘Actually this is not a priority for Otago...we as the guardians of this area aren’t interested.’

“That’s a pretty bad signal.

“We’re far better to signal today that this remains a big priority to Otago, and we are going to actively go out there and we are going to try and actively seek partnership funding,” Cr Robertson said.

Cr Calvert’s resolution was defeated 8-4, prompting the new, ultimately successfully resolution proposed by deputy chairman Cr Kevin Malcolm which set out to “receive”, but not approve, the research programme for consideration.

His motion also directed staff to continue to explore potential funding contributions from potential partners.

During the subsequent debate, councillors spoke of the value of the lakes, but voiced concerns about the ability, and fairness, of those in Otago being left to pay for it.

Cr Gary Kelliher praised the work done by the technical advisory group and expressed concern for the lakes.

“As a councillor who wants to see good, sound environmental work done, I also have the concern of my ratepayers and the burden that as we add more costs to them...

“My fear at the moment is that QLDC people are going to see substantial rates rises.

“We do not need to burden them more with that.”

Cr Malcolm said the value of the lakes extended well beyond Otago, and as such, central government should take action.

“We’re not the only people that value the Otago deep water lakes, the rest of New Zealand does, and so many other organisations do too,” Cr Malcolm said.

Speaking to councillors before the discussion, former Guardians of Lake Wānaka chairman Don Robertson praised the research conducted by the technical advisory group, but expressed concern that the $21 million, 10-year project was, if anything, too conservative.

“There is certainly excellent thought and understanding behind the recommendations.

“However, I am concerned that the scale of funding proposed may well be too conservative, and may limit the scope and pace of research necessary to halt the deep lakes’ decline.”

ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz