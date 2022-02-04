Architect's drawing of proposed Silverlight Studios film-making facility near Wanaka. IMAGE: TILT ARCHITECTURE

A decision on whether on-site accommodation can be included in the multimillion-dollar film studio being built on the outskirts of Wanaka has been pushed out to the end of the month.

Accommodation for cast and crew working at the Silverlight Studios was not included in the original project, which has been granted resource consent, but has been identified as desirable.

The panel considering the application for the accommodation was originally expected to make a decision by yesterday.

But it has asked for more time and has extended the date by which it must release its decision to February 24.

In December another panel granted fast-track resource consent for the $280million project.

During the consenting process concerns were raised about the impact the building of the studio would have on Wanaka and the surrounding area’s housing and rental market.