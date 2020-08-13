Revised concept plans for the Wanaka lakefront have been given a qualified pass mark by the woman who spearheaded a campaign to save the area’s tiled millennium path.

Millennium path campaigner Liz Hall shows new tiles ready to replace damaged tiles along the Wanaka lakefront.

Liz Hall was the organiser of a petition, signed by more than 1700 people, demanding the 650m, 2000-tile pathway, created in 2000, was safeguarded during the redevelopment of the Roys Bay lakefront.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has put out two options for public comment, both of which retain the pathway, which marks events in world, New Zealand and Wanaka history.

One option however shows it in a different location.

Ms Hall said she was told during the early planning stages, the path was "not part of the plan".

"We’ve definitely won a battle because the millennium path wasn’t on the plans earlier. They didn’t want it. They did not realise the value of it to the community."

Ms Hall said the path had not been looked after by the council and needed upgrading and broken tiles replaced.

The millennium path winds its way around the lake Wanaka foreshore.

Ms Hall has had 17 replacement tiles ready for the past five years.

She said it was now up to the public to decide on their preferred option.

The concept plans will be on show on the lakefront tomorrow between 11am and 1pm.