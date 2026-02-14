The 42.2ha Alpine Meadows development is now in its second stage, once complete the development will feature 370 homes. PHOTO: EVIE SINCLAIR

The controversial urban intensification plan was approved last week by the Queenstown Lakes District Council to allow for higher and more dense urban planning.

The plan will enable more flexibility around two-storey infill housing by increasing permitted heights from 6.5m or 7m to 8m.

Greater heights and density will be enabled in locations near central Queenstown and in Wānaka South, increasing permitted heights from 8m to 11m and removing density requirements of one residential unit per 250m2 net site area.

It will also allow for greater height and density near the Queenstown centre and Three Parks, Wānaka.

The decision follows over 1000 submissions to the independent hearing panel.

Last year, Wanaka residents told a hearings panel that allowing homes to reach these heights would provide multimillion-dollar views for some without addressing the need for more houses in the district.

Sir Ian Taylor, who was among those opposed to the changes, set up 12m poles at his Lismore St holiday home as a visual aid and said the new rules would allow views to be obstructed without adding a single bed to help keep up with the area’s growth.

‘‘It blocks out mountain views and it changes what Wānaka is,’’ Sir Ian said at the time.

QLDC general manager planning and development David Wallace said the plan allowed denser housing in areas and enabling infrastructure to service those developments in a more ‘‘efficient and affordable manner’’ to the ratepayer.

‘‘Intensification allows for more houses of different types and provides people with the ability to live closer to the local services, community facilities, and commercial activities they need; whether that’s health providers, schools and shops, or libraries, parks, and playgrounds,’’ Mr Wallace said.

‘‘Enabling density in appropriate locations as opposed to urban sprawl helps to reduce the need for people to travel, sometimes over long distances to reach their destination of choice, and it can have a significant impact on the overarching wellbeing of our community.’’

There will be a 30-working day period where appeals can be lodged to the Environment Court.

Meanwhile, in Wanaka South, the second stage of the 42.2ha Alpine Meadows development is under way.

Over 100 homes have already been built in the Willowridge development between Cardrona Valley Rd and Orchard Rd.

The second stage stretches from Orchard Rd to Ballantyne Rd and once completed, the development will feature 370 homes. The second stage is a joint venture between Willowridge Development and Orchard Road Holdings.

Willowridge director Allan Dippie said the final stage of Alpine Meadows would connect central Wanaka with Three Parks — also owned by Willowridge.

‘‘What we are trying to do is connect it up with town, it is a little disconnected at the moment, so we are going to put a roundabout in.’’

The new roundabout would be on Ballantyne Rd, by the Claas Harvest building.

At present, residents have one entry point into Alpine Meadows through Cardrona Valley Rd by the Wanaka Medical Centre.

‘‘You have to track your way around a little at present, it is a bit of a maze to get to it. We will connect all those streets up and people will be able to come into Three Parks and town a lot quicker,’’ Mr Dippie said.

Much of Wānaka’s new growth is based at the south, towards Riverbank and Orchard Rds.

The development is within Wānaka’s southwestern boundary as described by the 2021 spatial plan, which said growth should be contained within the boundaries of the Clutha and Cardrona rivers.

Other new subdivisions Heritage Park, Alpine Estates and Orchard Park are each in varying stages of completion.