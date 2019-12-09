Wanaka police are attempting to track down the driver of a "mini jet-boat" filmed speeding along a section of Mt Aspiring Rd at Glendhu Bay, flooded by Lake Wanaka.

Senior Constable Bruce McLean yesterday afternoon said the boat with its two "foolish" occupants was travelling in the opposite direction to traffic trying to make its way through the flooded area at the weekend.

"This is both unsafe and irresponsible.

"It is clear this is deliberate and photos of the offenders will be posted on the Southern District Police social media page shortly.

"If you recognise these two people on board or you are either of those two it would be best to come and see us," Const McLean said.