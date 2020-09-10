$10 million for events sector in South

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis. Photo: Getty Images

The South will receive a $10 million boost to support the struggling events sector.

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis today announced further details of how the $50m Regional Events Fund will be allocated, including the amount to be given to specific Regional Tourism Organisations.

Southern Lakes, encompassing Wanaka, Queenstown, Central Otago and Fiordland, will receive $8.5m.

Pure Southern Land, which includes Dunedin, Southland, Waitaki and Clutha, will get $1.5m.

“One of the ways we are supporting all regions’ economic recovery, but particularly those who have been impacted by the downturn in international visitors, is by boosting domestic tourism through investment in the New Zealand events sector,” Mr Davis said.

“We are supporting the events sector as Tourism New Zealand advice indicates that up to one third of domestic travel is primarily driven by people looking to take part in events.

“Through this fund, we will empower regions to make the decisions around how the money is spent and what events are most likely to drive domestic visitation for their region. This means they can invest in existing events, developing new ones, capability building or events coordination.''

The funding would provide certainty for the next two to four years, he said.

The funding will be distributed to nine groupings of Regional Tourism Organisations, using the same regional boundaries as the nine existing International Marketing Alliances. That would encourage collaboration between regions and ensure accountability over how money is spent, he said.