13-year-olds arrested after 'dangerous driving' in Invercargill

Photo: ODT files

Three youths aged 13 have been arrested for unlawfully taking a vehicle, driving dangerously and fleeing police in Southland.

Police say they were called to deal with reports of youths driving a potentially stolen vehicle in an erratic manner in the city on Wednesday.

Area Commander Southland, Inspector Mike Bowman, said the driver was "baiting" staff, trying to encourage officers to chase them and driving in "an extremely dangerous manner" all over the city.

"Instead of pursuing the vehicle, police were able to monitor the progress and planned a safe intervention to bring the incident to an end."

Insp Bowman said when officers found the vehicle the driver fled, but crashed soon after and the occupants ran off.

Cordons were quickly set up and a dog team unit tracked and found them.

Three 13-year-olds were spoken to and arrested regarding six unlawful takings of motor vehicles, he said.

One had appeared in the Invercargill Youth Court, while two others were referred to Police Youth Services. Another person had yet to be spoken to.

"The quick work from our staff has resulted in these high-risk offenders being identified and held to account," Insp Bowman said.

They have been taken into Oranga Tamariki care.

Insp Bowman said this group are believed to be involved in similar offending in the Southland area over the past few months.

"While resolutions like this are positive, we know they are cold comfort to the people who have been targeted and have lost their vehicles or had property damaged.

"Police and Victim Support will be providing ongoing support to the victims of this offending and police are committed to identifying and apprehending those responsible.

"We hope this gives our community reassurance that we take this offending extremely seriously and we will respond, investigate and work hard to bring offenders to account."

Police appealed to the public to report suspicious and criminal behaviour.

Anyone who had concerns about criminal activity should contact police if it was happening now, or 105 if it was after the fact.