4000 take a run at challenge

Celebrating completing the race are (front, from left) James Xiao, 9, Suzii Chen, Candice Jiang, (back, from left) Paul Bao and Amy Du. PHOTOS: NINA TAPU

More than 4000 Southlanders converged on Oreti Beach to do the Surf to City event on foot, bike or trike, with two legs and even four, yesterday.

People from all walks of life and abilities took on Active Southland’s challenge and participated in either the 12km start at Oreti Beach, the 6km at Otatara, or the 3km in Bond St, finishing at Queens Park.

Max Crawford, 3, peeks out from behind mum Hannah Crawford Pascoe and her guide dog Dara after the duo finished the Surf to City 12km run from Oreti Beach to Queens Park in Invercargill yesterday.

Beautiful skies helped the participants get off to a jovial start.

Active Southland communications manager Nathan Burdon said "the great weather has really helped".

"We hit our over 4000 mark which is one of our biggest numbers for the event".

Hannah Crawford Pascoe had not done the event for four years but yesterday made a return with her guide dog Dara.

She was a veteran of marathons and triathalons, and was the first blind woman to cycle the length of the country last November.

"I like the sound of all the runners around you and the community spirit of the Surf to City event"

Invercargill bike shop Wensley’s Cycles had the new naming rights for Surf to City and was "very proud" with how the event went.

"The Surf to City gets the Invercargill community together", manager Rob McMurdo said.

"You don’t have to be an athlete to do this.

"It’s a non-competitive event that gathers family and friends and that’s unique."

Invercargill Airport Fire Service firefighters (from left) Chanelle Wells, Chris Maher and Jason Skudder get a drink after their run.

Participants were rewarded for their efforts with free massages from TBI Health.

Activities were also provided for children.

— Nina Tapu