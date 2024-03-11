4000 take a run at challenge

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
People from all walks of life and abilities took on Active Southland’s challenge and participated in either the 12km start at Oreti Beach, the 6km at Otatara, or the 3km in Bond St, finishing at Queens Park.
Beautiful skies helped the participants get off to a jovial start.
Active Southland communications manager Nathan Burdon said "the great weather has really helped".
"We hit our over 4000 mark which is one of our biggest numbers for the event".
Hannah Crawford Pascoe had not done the event for four years but yesterday made a return with her guide dog Dara.
She was a veteran of marathons and triathalons, and was the first blind woman to cycle the length of the country last November.
"I like the sound of all the runners around you and the community spirit of the Surf to City event"
Invercargill bike shop Wensley’s Cycles had the new naming rights for Surf to City and was "very proud" with how the event went.
"The Surf to City gets the Invercargill community together", manager Rob McMurdo said.
"You don’t have to be an athlete to do this.
"It’s a non-competitive event that gathers family and friends and that’s unique."
Activities were also provided for children.
— Nina Tapu