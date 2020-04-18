5.0 quake felt across the South

An earthquake initially measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale has been felt across the South this evening.

According to monitoring site Geonet, the quake's epicentre was 40km north-west of Te Anau, at a depth of 56km.

Reports of a 'good shake' were felt in Queenstown and Invercargill.

It comes after a series of smaller quakes around Christchurch over the last few days, the most recent a 3.4 magnitude quake 5km south of Christchurch this afternoon.

There are no reports of damage as yet.

More to come...