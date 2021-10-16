Saturday, 16 October 2021

Anglers and hunters elect their representatives

    1. Regions

    Fish & Game councils across the South have been elected.

    Only six of 12 regions nationally required elections to determine council meetings, but every seat in the South was contested.

    Taranaki, Wellington, North Canterbury, Central South Island, Otago and Southland all required elections this month.

    Results from the postal vote were made public this week. Fish & Game New Zealand acting chief executive Dianna Taylor said elections were an important footing for the environment and recreation organisation.

    ‘‘It enables anglers and hunters to be involved in the management of their sport and have their views represented by like- minded people,’’ she said.

    The successful candidates would take office over the next three weeks.

    They would spend their terms ‘‘managing, maintaining, and enhancing’’ the sports fish and game bird resources in their regions.

    Elections were not required in Northland, Auckland-Waikato, Eastern, Hawke’s Bay, Nelson- Marlborough, or the West Coast regions.

    Fish & Game manages trout, salmon and game birds to provide recreation opportunities in New Zealand.

    The organisation works to protect the environment that anglers and hunters use.

