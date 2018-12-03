Another day, another thunderstorm warning

Conditions in parts of the South mean there could be more thunderstorms today ahead of a front which could bring heavy rain tomorrow.

The MetService said this afternoon and early evening wind convergences meant showers would develop over inland parts of the South Island, and there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms over inland eastern parts of Otago and Southland.

These thunderstorms may produce localised rainfall rates of 10 to 25mm/hr and hail of 10 to 20mm diameter, along with a low risk of severe thunderstorms producing localised downpours of 25 to 40mm/hr and large hail in excess of 20mm diameter.

A few of these storms could move towards the coast south of about Ashburton to coastal Clutha later in the day, with a low risk of thunderstorms there.

There was also a low risk of thunderstorms this evening in eastern parts of the South Island, including Dunedin.

A trough is also expected to move onto Fiordland in the afternoon, bringing a low risk of a few thunderstorms there throughout the period.

Meanwhile, the MetService is predicting a front to move across the South Island tomorrow.

There was a moderate confidence of rainfall accumulations reaching warning criteria in Fiordland and Westland on Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday in central and northern Westland.

Behind these features, cooler south to southwest winds spread showers up the eastern side of the South Island, and there was moderate confidence of significant rainfall accumulations in most of Southland and Otago for Tuesday and Wednesday.