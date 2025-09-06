Aquatic weed plan released

A diver weeds out lagarosiphon in Lake Wānaka. Photo: supplied

Updated management plans have been released for Lake Dunstan, Lake Wakatipu, and Lake Wānaka as part of long-term efforts to protect them from the aquatic weed Lagarosiphon major.

The 10-year plans were developed for Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) by Earth Sciences New Zealand in collaboration with local lakeweed management committees.

LINZ biosecurity manager Tracey Burton said, in a statement, the plans focused on controlling and preventing the spread of lagarosiphon, one of New Zealand’s worst aquatic weeds.

“If left unchecked, lagarosiphon can form dense weed beds that smother native aquatic plants and restrict recreational access, she said.

“With lagarosiphon currently confined to only a few lakes in the South Island, our updated management plans will help us stay ahead of the spread and ensure these iconic lakes remain healthy for people and nature, now and into the future.”

She said the plans were tailored to reflect the unique conditions of each lake and the extent of lagarosiphon infestation.

“The goal is to continue to keep Lake Wakatipu largely weed-free, make inroads clearing Lake Wānaka, and minimise the impact the weed is having in Lake Dunstan.”

The plans incorporate the latest research and best practices for controlling lakeweed, including hessian mats, divers hand-cutting weeds in high-use areas, aquatic herbicide, ongoing monitoring and surveillance and public awareness initiatives to encourage lake users to check, clean, and dry their gear.

The plans were developed in collaboration with stakeholders to take a co-ordinated approach to controlling lagarosiphon.

‘‘Everyone has a role to play in protecting our lakes, from government agencies to lake users.”

The Linz aquatic weed control programme in the Otago region, delivered by its biosecurity partner Boffa Miskell Limited, is scheduled to begin next month.

