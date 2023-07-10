Black ice and fog warning for Q'town, Central Otago

There's a black ice and fog warning for road users in Queenstown and Central Otago areas this morning.

A spokesperson for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said most places were recording below freezing temperatures and motorists should watch for black ice, especially in Whakatipu Basin, and to drive with extreme caution around Arrowtown, Arthur's Point and all points in between.

"Grit and CMA anti-freezing spray should help, but they're no substitute for reducing speed and keeping your distance from the car in front. If someone's close to your rear-end, let them pass."

There was also lots of fog around.

Road conditions:

Crown Range Road: clear skies up top; areas of frost, fresh grit has been applied, watch for black ice around dawn.

Cardrona Valley: fog clears around half-way up Cardrona Valley from Wānaka; CMA has been applied.

Wānaka area: temps hovering around feezing; heavy fog, reduce speed and keep lights on.

Queenstown and Glenorchy: fog on Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd and across the Whakatipu Basin; cold temps in Arrowtown through to Arthurs Point, fresh grit has been placed on Malaghans Rd, Arthurs Point and Littles Rd.

Fog in Central Otago

In Central Otago, it was another cold start to the day, with temperatures ranging from -3°C to 2°C and a combination of wet and dry roads with fog building in some areas.

Caution advised around daybreak when temperatures can drop, ice was likely in shaded spots and bridge decks.

Teams have gritted roads and will continue to monitor throughout the morning.