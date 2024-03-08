'Blew my mind': Otago couple on $12.3m Lotto win

Photo: ODT files

An Otago couple are in ‘utter disbelief’ as they process a $12.3 million Lotto win.

The anonymous couple used $25 they won in the previous draw to buy the winning ticket in last Saturday's Powerball.

“I don’t usually watch the draw play, but it was pretty cool following the numbers as they circled, the first was in the middle, then right, then left, and before I knew it, I was staring at a full line.

“It blew my mind! I called my partner over to check what I was seeing, and we were in utter disbelief!” the man said.

The couple say they struggled to sleep that night and have been riding a rollercoaster of emotions since.

“We just keep saying to each other ‘did that really happen?’ It’s such a crazy feeling.”

The win finally sunk in once they checked their bank account and celebrated with a couple of drinks.

“That’s when it felt real – looking at the bank account and seeing it there,” said the man.

Helping their family is their priority closely followed by ticking off some of their bucket list.

“We are going to take a few days away from reality, stay somewhere nice and then drive back home in a car that’s been on my bucket list for a while,” said the man.

“You’ve got one chance to fulfil your dreams, and now we’re lucky enough to be able to, so we’ve got to do it!”