Call put out as bid to keep rook numbers near zero starts

A Southern-wide effort is under way to keep rook numbers near zero in the lower South Island.

Environment Southland and the Otago Regional Council yesterday issued a joint statement calling on the public to report sightings of the pest species, which once numbered in the thousands in the South.

Environment Southland biosecurity pest animals team leader Dave Burgess said the introduced pest birds were now believed to have been eradicated in Southland.

Still, he urged people who did see the birds not to take matters into their own hands.

"As these are a very wary bird, it is important people don’t try and shoot at rooks, but report them to council so effective control options can be undertaken, at no cost to the landowner," Mr Burgess said.

In the mid-1990s to early 2000s there were known colonies in the Balfour, Eastern Bush and Motu Valley areas, he said.

Over the past decade, the birds had been seen at times in the Pukerau area near the Southland border.

However, those birds were thought to be visitors from neighbouring Otago, he said.

Otago Regional Council biosecurity Coastal Otago delivery lead Simon Stevenson said while bird numbers were believed to be at very low levels — just 40 breeding pairs are estimated to be in Otago — the potential remained for the population to increase again.

Any sightings reported during spring, when the birds were most active, would be used to map nests and target the pests, he said.

The council was eager to further develop its rook surveillance and investigate activity around historical rookeries, he said.

Both councils used surveillance equipment to record and collect rook behaviour and age information to build a picture of the present population, the councils’ statement said.

■Sightings in Otago, 0800474-082

■Sightings in Southland 0800768-845